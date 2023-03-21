Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Kaufman Dolowich Voluck on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Liberty Surplus Insurance to California Central District Court. The suit, for claims under a professional liability policy, was filed by Latham & Watkins on behalf of professional testing services company PSI Services LLC. The court action seeks a declaration that Liberty has a duty to defend and indemnify PSI Services in an underlying lawsuit brought by competitor Pearson alleging computer fraud. The case is 2:23-cv-02112, Psi Services, LLC v. Liberty Surplus Insurance Company.

Insurance

March 21, 2023, 7:38 PM

Plaintiffs

Psi Services, LLC

defendants

Liberty Surplus Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Kaufman Dolowich Voluck

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute