J. Bradley Luchsinger of Harness, Dickey & Pierce has entered an appearance for Seahorse Docking in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The action was filed Feb. 7 in Connecticut District Court by Shipman & Goodwin; Reising Ethington PC; and Katie Marie Law on behalf of PSI Marine Inc. and Mark R. Baluha. The suit targets Seahorse Docking for allegedly selling competing products using a mark confusingly similar to the plaintiff's 'Tideslide' mark without authorization. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sarala V. Nagala, is 3:24-cv-00163, Psi Marine, Inc. v. Seahorse Docking LLC.

May 03, 2024, 11:01 PM

