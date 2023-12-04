Who Got The Work

Andrew P. Burnside Sr., Harrison J. Meyers and Lys M. Runnerstrom of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart have entered appearances for Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The action was filed Oct. 18 in Colorado District Court by the Arrington Law Firm and the e Pearman Law Firm on behalf of two rollover specialists who contend that they were denied religious exemptions to the defendant's COVID-19 mandate. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Charlotte N. Sweeney, is 1:23-cv-02716, Pshichenko et al v. Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America et al.

Insurance

December 04, 2023, 10:13 AM

