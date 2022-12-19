New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

Pesticide manufacturers CHS, Corteva Agriscience, Syngenta Corp. and Nutrien Ag Solutions were slapped with an antitrust class action Monday in Indiana Southern District Court. The complaint contends that the defendants unfairly impede competition by deploying 'loyalty programs,' which are allegedly designed to limit the availability of cheaper generic products. The lawsuit was brought by Kirby McInerney and the Stevens Law Firm on behalf of customers who purchased the defendants' pesticides. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-02423, Psencik et al v. Corteva, Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

December 19, 2022, 4:33 PM