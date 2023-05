New Suit - Product Liability

Sam's Club, Walmart and other defendants were hit with a product liability lawsuit on Wednesday in California Eastern District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Nicole R. Azocar, who allegedly tripped and fell after becoming entangled in a garden hose purchased from the defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00872, Azocar v. Sam's West Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 10, 2023, 8:31 PM

Plaintiffs

Nicole R. Azocar

defendants

Sam's West, Inc.

Walmart, Inc.

Teknor Apex Company

Teknor Apex Hose

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims