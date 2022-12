Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Selman Breitman on Wednesday removed a civil rights lawsuit against the Solano County Sheriff's Office and Officers Marc Avecilla, Cynthia Hill and Adrian Torres to California Eastern District Court. The suit, filed pro se by inmate James L. Johnson Jr., accuses Hill of threatening the plaintiff after he requested a grievance form. The case is 2:22-cv-02220, Johnson v. Solano County Sheriff et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

December 15, 2022, 2:57 PM