New Suit - Product Liability

Moderna was hit with a product liability lawsuit on Wednesday in California Eastern District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Darryl LeAndrew Hines, who allegedly had an adverse autoimmune reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00152, Hines v. Moderna Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

January 25, 2023, 5:30 PM