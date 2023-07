New Suit

JPMorgan Chase, Hassett & George and other defendants were sued Tuesday in California Eastern District Court for alleged fraud. The suit was brought pro se by a plaintiff who claims he was compelled to enter into a sales agreement which had been disguised as a loan agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01522, (PS) Halajian v. JP Morgan Chase Bank, NA et al.

Banking & Financial Services

July 25, 2023, 8:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Barry Stuart Halajian

defendants

JP Morgan Chase Bank, NA

Elizabeth Ostrowski

Hasset & George, PC

James Trudell

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation