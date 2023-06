New Suit - Fraudulent Conduct

Stoll Keenon Ogden filed a lawsuit Thursday in Kentucky Western District Court on behalf of real estate lender PS Funding Inc. The complaint pursues claims against Wavy Curtis Shain, who allegedly created fake title agencies and misrepresented himself as an attorney to submit loan applications. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00294, PS Funding, Inc. v. Shain.

Real Estate

June 08, 2023, 3:32 PM

PS Funding, Inc.

Stoll Keenon Ogden

Wavy Curtis Shain

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct