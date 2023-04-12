New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Five9, a CCaaS company which enables businesses to set up 'chat' customer service functions on their websites, was hit with a digital privacy class action on Wednesday in California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Bursor & Fisher, accuses Five9 of intercepting and recording website visitors' private chat communications in violation of the Florida Security of Communications Act and California Invasion of Privacy Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-01757, Przywara v. Five9 Inc.

