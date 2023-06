Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Fisher & Phillips on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Walmart to California Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Shalchi Burch LLP on behalf of a former employee who contends that she was forced to resign from her position due to ongoing sex and pregnancy discrimination and harassment. The case is 3:23-cv-02744, Pryse v. Wal-Mart Associates, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 02, 2023, 4:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Brittany Pryse

defendants

Wal-Mart Associates, Inc.

defendant counsels

Fisher & Phillips

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination