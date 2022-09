New Suit

Amerco, the parent company of U-Haul and other businesses, and other defendants were sued Monday in California Northern District Court over alleged violations of the ADA. The court case was brought by Rein & Clefton on behalf of Ezbon Pryor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-05311, Pryor v. U-Haul Co. of California et al.

Transportation & Logistics

September 19, 2022, 4:28 PM