Who Got The Work

Jacob M. Heath and Rebecca C. Harlow of Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe have stepped in to defend Blackhawk Network Inc. in a data breach class action. The case, which arises from a recent breach involving Pathward prepaid payment cards, was filed Nov. 11 in California Northern District Court by Clayeo C. Arnold, a Professional Law Corp. and Markovitz, Stock & DeMarco. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Sallie Kim, is 3:22-cv-07084, Pryor v. Blackhawk Network, Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

December 26, 2022, 12:53 PM