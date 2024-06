News From Law.com

A new lawsuit accuses Pryor Cashman of knowingly abetting a fraudulent real estate transaction and seeks nearly $6 million in damages. The complaint, filed Wednesday in Manhattan Supreme Court, alleges the firm "participated in and provided substantial assistance" to fraud while representing client Josh Schuster during a 2019 deal.

Real Estate

June 13, 2024, 2:06 PM

