Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Kennedys on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against AmTrust North America to California Central District Court. The complaint, filed by Prussak, Welch & Avila, contends that AmTrust failed to settle a legal malpractice lawsuit against Prussak Welch in violation of a professional liability policy. The case is 8:23-cv-01096, Prussak, Welch & Avila, Inc. v. AmTrust North America et al.

Insurance

June 20, 2023, 6:19 PM

Plaintiffs

Prussak, Welch & Avila, Inc.

defendants

AmTrust North America

Wesco Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Kennedys Cmk LLP

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute