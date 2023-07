Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Foley & Lardner on Monday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against Federal National Mortgage Association and Jerry Perez to Texas Southern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Jose M. Martinez on behalf of Prum Holdings. The case is 4:23-cv-02692, Prum Holdings, L.L.C. v. Federal National Mortgage Association et al.

Banking & Financial Services

July 24, 2023, 1:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Prum Holdings, L.L.C.

defendants

Federal National Mortgage Association

Jerry Perez, as Substitute Trustee

defendant counsels

Foley & Lardner

nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action