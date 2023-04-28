Helmerich & Payne, Noble Energy and other claimants were named Friday in Texas Southern District Court in connection with underlying litigation concerning injury claims by a Helmerich & Payne employee. The lawsuit was filed by Wilkins Gire PLLC on behalf of Pruitt Tool & Supply, which was targeted as a codefendant with Noble Energy in the underlying suit. Pruitt seeks to recover legal defense costs. The case is 4:23-cv-01576, Pruitt Tool & Supply Co. v. Noble Energy, Inc.
Energy
April 28, 2023, 3:05 PM