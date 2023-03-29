Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ball, Ball, Matthews & Novak on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against logistics company MoLo Solutions, Volvo, ArcBest Corp. and other defendants to Alabama Middle District Court. The lawsuit was filed by the Hays Law Firm on behalf of Donna M. Pruitt, Michael G. Pruitt II, Alicia Tucker and two minors. The suit alleges that the plaintiffs suffered medical injuries and emotional distress arising from a motor vehicle accident and resulting fire. Burr & Forman is representing Volvo; Adams and Reese is counseling defendant Mamuye Ayane Takelu; Bradley Arant Boult Cummings is representing Samsara Inc. and other defendants; and Carr Allison is counseling ArcBest. The case is 2:23-cv-00167, Pruitt et al v. Hansen & Adkins, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

March 29, 2023, 4:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Alicia Tucker

Donna M. Pruitt

Michael G. Pruitt, II

The Hays Law Firm, LLC

defendants

Arcbest Corporation

Volvo Group North America, LLC

Asmat Investment LLC

Hansen & Adkins Auto Logistics, Inc.

Hansen & Adkins Auto Transport, Inc.

Hansen & Adkins, Inc.

James B. Woodfork

Mamuye Ayane Takelu

MoLo Solutions, Inc.

Royal Truck Leasing LLC

Samsara, Inc.

Woodfork Enterprises, Inc.

defendant counsels

Carr Allison

Austill Lewis Pipkin Maddox

Austill, Lewis & Pipkin

Ball Ball Matthews Novak

Adams and Reese

Burr & Forman

J. Macdonald Russell, Jr.

