Lawyers at Ball, Ball, Matthews & Novak on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against logistics company MoLo Solutions, Volvo, ArcBest Corp. and other defendants to Alabama Middle District Court. The lawsuit was filed by the Hays Law Firm on behalf of Donna M. Pruitt, Michael G. Pruitt II, Alicia Tucker and two minors. The suit alleges that the plaintiffs suffered medical injuries and emotional distress arising from a motor vehicle accident and resulting fire. Burr & Forman is representing Volvo; Adams and Reese is counseling defendant Mamuye Ayane Takelu; Bradley Arant Boult Cummings is representing Samsara Inc. and other defendants; and Carr Allison is counseling ArcBest. The case is 2:23-cv-00167, Pruitt et al v. Hansen & Adkins, Inc. et al.
Transportation & Logistics
March 29, 2023, 4:07 PM