New Suit

Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit Saturday in the District of Columbia District Court on behalf of Proxity Electronic Commerce Systems LLC. The suit, targeting the General Services Administration, seeks records related to business phone numbers and emails for all contractors listed within The System for Award Management (SAM.gov) registry. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-02499, Proxity Electronic Commerce Systems, LLC v. General Services Administration.

Business Services

August 22, 2022, 4:33 AM