New Suit - Patent

Microsoft was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Texas Western District Court. The suit was filed by Hecht Partners and Susman Godfrey on behalf of digital technology company Proxense LLC. The complaint alleges that Microsoft uses the defendant’s patented technology for authenticating users on digital devices without the need for passwords. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-00319, Proxense, LLC v. Microsoft Corporation.

Technology

May 02, 2023, 6:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Proxense, LLC

Plaintiffs

Hecht Partners LLP

defendants

Microsoft Corporation

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims