Brian C. Nash and Austin M. Schnell of Morrison & Foerster have stepped in to defend Intel in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed May 23 in Texas Western District Court by Hecht Partners LLP on behalf of Proxense, asserts seven patents related to security device systems. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Alan D. Albright, is 6:24-cv-00283, Proxense, LLC v. Intel Corp.

July 08, 2024, 12:49 PM

Plaintiffs

Proxense, LLC

Plaintiffs

Hecht Partners LLP

Defendants

Intel Corp.

defendant counsels

Morrison & Foerster

Nature of Claim: 830/over patent claims