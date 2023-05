New Suit - Patent

Google was slapped with a lawsuit Tuesday in Texas Western District Court. The suit was brought by Susman Godfrey and Hecht Partners LLP on behalf of Proxense LLC, which asserts patents related to biometric authentication and personal digital key technology. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-00320, Proxense, LLC v. Google LLC et al.

Technology

May 02, 2023, 6:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Proxense, LLC

defendants

Google LLC

Google Payment Corp

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims