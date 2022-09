Who Got The Work

Kevin E. Hyde of Foley & Lardner has entered an appearance for WRH Realty Services Inc. in a pending lawsuit for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act. The case was filed July 27 in Georgia Northern District Court by The Leach Firm on behalf of Dominique Provost. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sarah E Geraghty, is 1:22-cv-02971, Provost v. Wrh Realty Services, Inc.

September 10, 2022, 11:46 AM