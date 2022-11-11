New Suit - Contract

Medical billing company Greenway Health was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Friday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, brought by Hill Ward Henderson and Hammoud Dakhlallah & Associates on behalf of Providers Tek, alleges that the defendant's deficient billing practices have caused the plaintiff to lose about $168,000 per month in average collections. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:22-cv-02568, Providers Tek PLLC v. Greenway Health LLC.

Health Care

November 11, 2022, 6:57 PM