New Suit - Antitrust
Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Viatris and other defendants were slapped with an antitrust lawsuit Saturday in California Northern District Court in connection with the pricing of hundreds of different generic drugs. The lawsuit, filed by BRS LLP on behalf of Mayo Clinic, Select Medical Holdings and other plaintiffs, accuses the defendants of raising prices on generic drugs by engaging in a 'fair share' scheme. According to the suit, the defendants would discuss and negotiate illegal agreements with drug manufacturers in efforts to avoid the price erosion of generic drugs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-03298, Providence St. Joseph Health et al v. Actavis Holdco US, Inc. et al.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
July 03, 2023, 8:44 AM
Plaintiffs
- Mayo Clinic
- Select Medical Corporation
- Albany Area Primary Health Care, Inc.
- Allina Health System
- Astera Health f/k/a Tri-County Health Care
- Augusta Health Care, Inc., d/b/a Augusta Health
- Avera Health
- Baptist Health
- Baxter County Hospital, Inc., d/b/a Baxter Regional Medical Center
- Baystate Health, Inc.
- Beaufort Jasper Hampton Comprehensive Health Services, Inc.
- Berkshire Health Systems, Inc.
- Billings Clinic
- Broad Top Area Medical Centers, Inc.
- Butler Health System
- Cape Cod Healthcare, Inc.
- Care New England Health System, d/b/a Care New England
- CaroMont Health, Inc.
- CentraCare Health System
- Central Texas Community Health Centers, d/b/a CommUnityCare
- Collier Health Services, Inc., d/b/a Healthcare Network
- Community Health Center of Snohomish
- Confluence Health
- Conway Regional Health System
- Cook County Hospital District, d/b/a North Shore Health
- Cook Hospital
- Crusaders Central Clinic Association
- Dallas County Medical Center
- Delta Memorial Hospital
- Deputy Sanford
- Douglas County Hospital, d/b/a Alomere Health
- Drew Memorial Hospital, Inc., d/b/a Drew Memorial Health System
- Duval Pharmacy, Inc.
- East Boston Neighborhood Health Center Corporation
- Ely-Bloomenson Community Hospital
- Erie Family Health Center, Inc.
- Essentia Health
- Evangelical Community Health
- Excela Health
- Fairview Health Services
- Fulton County Medical Center
- Gillette Childrens Specialty Healthcare
- Glacial Ridge Health System
- Glencoe Regional Health Services, d/b/a Glencoe Regional Health
- Granby Pharmacy, Inc., d/b/a Center Pharmacy
- Great Lakes Bay Health Centers
- Great Salt Plains Health Center, Inc.
- Greater Lawrence Family Health Center
- Guthrie Hospitals
- Health Partners of Western Ohio
- HealthPoint
- Hennepin Healthcare System, Inc.
- Intermountain Health Care, Inc.
- International Community Health Services
- Jackson-Madison County General Hospital District, operating as West Tennessee Healthcare
- Kittson Healthcare
- Knight Health Holdings LLC, d/b/a ScionHealth
- Kootenai Hospital District, an Idaho Public District Hospital, d/b/a Kootenai Health
- Lake Region Healthcare Corporation
- Lakewood Health System
- Lehigh Valley Health Network, Inc.
- LifeCare Medical Center
- Lifepoint Corporate Services, General Partnership
- Lifespan Corporation
- Logan Health
- Longview Wellness Center, Inc., d/b/a Wellness Pointe
- Lutheran Charity Association, d/b/a Jamestown Regional Medical Center
- Madelia Health
- Madison Health, f/k/a Madison Memorial Hospital
- Madison Healthcare Services, d/b/a Madison Hospital
- Main Line Health, Inc.
- Marana Heath Center, Inc.
- Mary Rutan Hospital, d/b/a Mary Rutan Health
- Mass General Brigham Incorporated
- MedCura Health, Inc.
- Meeker Memorial Hospital and Clinics
- Memorial Hospital of Laramie County, d/b/a Cheyenne Regional Medical Center
- Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- Middlesex Health System, Inc., d/b/a Middlesex Health
- Millcreek Community Hospital
- Mille Lacs Health System
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Mount Nittany Health System
- Mount Sinai Hospitals Group, Inc.
- Murray County Medical Center
- Mvmedshop, Inc., d/b/a Vineyard Scripts
- Nationwide Childrens Hospital
- North Big Horn Hospital District
- North Canyon Medical Center, Inc.
- North Memorial Health Care, d/b/a North Memorial Health
- North Olympic Healthcare Network
- Northern Itasca Hospital District, d/b/a Bigfork Valley
- Northfield Hospitals + Clinics
- Novant Health, Inc.
- Nuvance Health
- NYU Langone Hospitals
- Ochsner Clinic Foundation
- Olmsted Medical Center
- Ortonville Area Health Services
- Overlake Hospital Medical Center
- Peacehealth
- Peak Vista Community Health Centers
- Penn Highlands Healthcare
- Perham Hospital District, d/b/a Perham Health
- Pikeville Medical Center, Inc.
- Providence St. Joseph Health
- Pueblo Community Health Center, Inc.
- Ridgeview Medical Center, Inc., d/b/a Ridgeview
- Rivers Edge Hospital
- Riverview Healthcare Association
- Roanoke Chowan Community Health Center
- Rutherford County Primary Care Clinic, Inc., d/b/a Primary Care & Hope Clinic
- Rwjbarnabas Health, Inc.
- Salem Community Hospital, d/b/a Salem Regional Medical Center
- Sgoh Acquisition, Inc., d/b/a Ozarks Community Hospital
- Shands Jacksonville Medical Center, Inc.
- Shands Teaching Hospital and Clinics, Inc.
- Shasta Community Health Center
- Shawnee Health Service and Development Corporation
- Sleepy Eye Medical Center
- St. Clair Health Corp., d/b/a St. Clair Health
- St. Lukes Health System, Ltd.
- St. Lukes Hospital of Duluth
- St. Thomas Community Health Center
- Stamford Health, Inc.
- Stigler Health & Wellness Center, Inc.
- Swift County-Benson Health Services
- Syringa Hospital Districts, d/b/a Syringa Hospital & Clinics
- t. Lukes Health Network, Inc., d/b/a St. Lukes University Health Network
- The Chautauqua Center, Inc.
- The Childrens Hospital Corporation, d/b/a Boston Childrens Hospital
- The Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia
- The DCH Health Care Authority, d/b/a DCH Health System
- The New York and Presbyterian Hospital
- The Regents of the University of Michigan on behalf of University of Michigan Health
- Thomas Jefferson University, d/b/a Jefferson Health
- Tri-Area Community Health
- UC Health, LLC, d/b/a UC Health
- UHS of Delaware
- UMass Memorial Care, Inc.
- United Hospital District
- University Health Systems of Eastern Carolina, d/b/a Ecu Health
- Uphams Corner Health Committee, Inc., d/b/a Uphams Corner Health Center
- UPMC
- Valley Health System
- Valor Health
- WakeMed, d/b/a WakeMed Health & Hospitals
- Welia Health
- Wellpath LLC
- White River Health System, Inc., d/b/a White River Medical Center
- Winona Health Services
Plaintiffs
defendants
- Actavis Pharma, Inc.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals, LLC
- Endo International plc
- Mallinckrodt Inc.
- Mallinckrodt LLC
- Mallinckrodt PLC
- Mylan Inc.
- Mylan Pharmaceuticals, Inc.,
- Perrigo New York, Inc.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.
- Viatris, Inc.
- Aceto Corporation
- Actavis Elizabeth LLC
- Actavis Holdco US, Inc.
- Akorn Operating Company LLC
- Akorn Sales, Inc.
- Alvogen Inc.
- Apotex Corp.
- Ara Aprahamian
- Ascend Laboratories, LLC
- Aurobindo Pharma USA, Inc.
- Bausch Health Americas, Inc.
- Bausch Health US, LLC
- Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc.
- Camber Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Citron Pharma, LLC
- Dava Pharmaceuticals, LLC
- David Berthold
- David Rekenthaler
- Douglas Boothe
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Inc.
- Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.
- Epic Pharma, LLC
- Erika Vogel-Baylor
- Fougera Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- G&W Laboratories, Inc.
- Generics Bidco I, LLC
- Glenmark Generics, Inc. USA
- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA
- Greenstone LLC
- Hector Armando Kellum
- Heritage Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Hi-Tech Pharmacal Co, Inc.
- Hikma Labs Inc.
- Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA Inc
- Impax Laboratories, Inc.,
- Impax Laboratories, LLC
- James Brown
- James Grauso
- James Nesta
- Jill Nailor
- John Wesolowski
- Jubilant Cadista Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Kevin Green
- Konstantin Ostaficiuk
- Kurt Orlofski
- Lannett Company, Inc.
- Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Marc Falkin
- Maureen Cavanaugh
- Mayne Pharma LLC
- Michael Perfetto
- Mitchell Blashinsky
- Morton Grove Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Nisha Patel
- Padagis US LLC
- Par Pharmaceutical, Inc.
- Rajiv Malik
- Richard Rogerson
- Robin Hatosy
- Sandoz Inc.
- Satish Mehta
- Strides Pharma, Inc.
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Inc.
- Taro Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc.
- The Pharma Network, LLC
- Torrent Pharma Inc.
- Tracy Sullivan DiValerio
- Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC
- Versapharm, Inc.
- Walter Kaczmarek
- West-Ward Columbus Inc.
- West-Ward Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Wockhardt USA LLC
- Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc.
nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations