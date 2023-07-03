New Suit - Antitrust

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Viatris and other defendants were slapped with an antitrust lawsuit Saturday in California Northern District Court in connection with the pricing of hundreds of different generic drugs. The lawsuit, filed by BRS LLP on behalf of Mayo Clinic, Select Medical Holdings and other plaintiffs, accuses the defendants of raising prices on generic drugs by engaging in a 'fair share' scheme. According to the suit, the defendants would discuss and negotiate illegal agreements with drug manufacturers in efforts to avoid the price erosion of generic drugs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-03298, Providence St. Joseph Health et al v. Actavis Holdco US, Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

July 03, 2023, 8:44 AM

