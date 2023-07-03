New Suit - Antitrust

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Viatris and other defendants were slapped with an antitrust lawsuit Saturday in California Northern District Court in connection with the pricing of hundreds of different generic drugs. The lawsuit, filed by BRS LLP on behalf of Mayo Clinic, Select Medical Holdings and other plaintiffs, accuses the defendants of raising prices on generic drugs by engaging in a 'fair share' scheme. According to the suit, the defendants would discuss and negotiate illegal agreements with drug manufacturers in efforts to avoid the price erosion of generic drugs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-03298, Providence St. Joseph Health et al v. Actavis Holdco US, Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

July 03, 2023, 8:44 AM

Plaintiffs

Mayo Clinic

Select Medical Corporation

Albany Area Primary Health Care, Inc.

Allina Health System

Astera Health f/k/a Tri-County Health Care

Augusta Health Care, Inc., d/b/a Augusta Health

Avera Health

Baptist Health

Baxter County Hospital, Inc., d/b/a Baxter Regional Medical Center

Baystate Health, Inc.

Beaufort Jasper Hampton Comprehensive Health Services, Inc.

Berkshire Health Systems, Inc.

Billings Clinic

Broad Top Area Medical Centers, Inc.

Butler Health System

Cape Cod Healthcare, Inc.

Care New England Health System, d/b/a Care New England

CaroMont Health, Inc.

CentraCare Health System

Central Texas Community Health Centers, d/b/a CommUnityCare

Collier Health Services, Inc., d/b/a Healthcare Network

Community Health Center of Snohomish

Confluence Health

Conway Regional Health System

Cook County Hospital District, d/b/a North Shore Health

Cook Hospital

Crusaders Central Clinic Association

Dallas County Medical Center

Delta Memorial Hospital

Deputy Sanford

Douglas County Hospital, d/b/a Alomere Health

Drew Memorial Hospital, Inc., d/b/a Drew Memorial Health System

Duval Pharmacy, Inc.

East Boston Neighborhood Health Center Corporation

Ely-Bloomenson Community Hospital

Erie Family Health Center, Inc.

Essentia Health

Evangelical Community Health

Excela Health

Fairview Health Services

Fulton County Medical Center

Gillette Childrens Specialty Healthcare

Glacial Ridge Health System

Glencoe Regional Health Services, d/b/a Glencoe Regional Health

Granby Pharmacy, Inc., d/b/a Center Pharmacy

Great Lakes Bay Health Centers

Great Salt Plains Health Center, Inc.

Greater Lawrence Family Health Center

Guthrie Hospitals

Health Partners of Western Ohio

HealthPoint

Hennepin Healthcare System, Inc.

Intermountain Health Care, Inc.

International Community Health Services

Jackson-Madison County General Hospital District, operating as West Tennessee Healthcare

Kittson Healthcare

Knight Health Holdings LLC, d/b/a ScionHealth

Kootenai Hospital District, an Idaho Public District Hospital, d/b/a Kootenai Health

Lake Region Healthcare Corporation

Lakewood Health System

Lehigh Valley Health Network, Inc.

LifeCare Medical Center

Lifepoint Corporate Services, General Partnership

Lifespan Corporation

Logan Health

Longview Wellness Center, Inc., d/b/a Wellness Pointe

Lutheran Charity Association, d/b/a Jamestown Regional Medical Center

Madelia Health

Madison Health, f/k/a Madison Memorial Hospital

Madison Healthcare Services, d/b/a Madison Hospital

Main Line Health, Inc.

Marana Heath Center, Inc.

Mary Rutan Hospital, d/b/a Mary Rutan Health

Mass General Brigham Incorporated

MedCura Health, Inc.

Meeker Memorial Hospital and Clinics

Memorial Hospital of Laramie County, d/b/a Cheyenne Regional Medical Center

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County

Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center

Middlesex Health System, Inc., d/b/a Middlesex Health

Millcreek Community Hospital

Mille Lacs Health System

Montefiore Medical Center

Mount Nittany Health System

Mount Sinai Hospitals Group, Inc.

Murray County Medical Center

Mvmedshop, Inc., d/b/a Vineyard Scripts

Nationwide Childrens Hospital

North Big Horn Hospital District

North Canyon Medical Center, Inc.

North Memorial Health Care, d/b/a North Memorial Health

North Olympic Healthcare Network

Northern Itasca Hospital District, d/b/a Bigfork Valley

Northfield Hospitals + Clinics

Novant Health, Inc.

Nuvance Health

NYU Langone Hospitals

Ochsner Clinic Foundation

Olmsted Medical Center

Ortonville Area Health Services

Overlake Hospital Medical Center

Peacehealth

Peak Vista Community Health Centers

Penn Highlands Healthcare

Perham Hospital District, d/b/a Perham Health

Pikeville Medical Center, Inc.

Providence St. Joseph Health

Pueblo Community Health Center, Inc.

Ridgeview Medical Center, Inc., d/b/a Ridgeview

Rivers Edge Hospital

Riverview Healthcare Association

Roanoke Chowan Community Health Center

Rutherford County Primary Care Clinic, Inc., d/b/a Primary Care & Hope Clinic

Rwjbarnabas Health, Inc.

Salem Community Hospital, d/b/a Salem Regional Medical Center

Sgoh Acquisition, Inc., d/b/a Ozarks Community Hospital

Shands Jacksonville Medical Center, Inc.

Shands Teaching Hospital and Clinics, Inc.

Shasta Community Health Center

Shawnee Health Service and Development Corporation

Sleepy Eye Medical Center

St. Clair Health Corp., d/b/a St. Clair Health

St. Lukes Health System, Ltd.

St. Lukes Hospital of Duluth

St. Thomas Community Health Center

Stamford Health, Inc.

Stigler Health & Wellness Center, Inc.

Swift County-Benson Health Services

Syringa Hospital Districts, d/b/a Syringa Hospital & Clinics

t. Lukes Health Network, Inc., d/b/a St. Lukes University Health Network

The Chautauqua Center, Inc.

The Childrens Hospital Corporation, d/b/a Boston Childrens Hospital

The Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia

The DCH Health Care Authority, d/b/a DCH Health System

The New York and Presbyterian Hospital

The Regents of the University of Michigan on behalf of University of Michigan Health

Thomas Jefferson University, d/b/a Jefferson Health

Tri-Area Community Health

UC Health, LLC, d/b/a UC Health

UHS of Delaware

UMass Memorial Care, Inc.

United Hospital District

University Health Systems of Eastern Carolina, d/b/a Ecu Health

Uphams Corner Health Committee, Inc., d/b/a Uphams Corner Health Center

UPMC

Valley Health System

Valor Health

WakeMed, d/b/a WakeMed Health & Hospitals

Welia Health

Wellpath LLC

White River Health System, Inc., d/b/a White River Medical Center

Winona Health Services

Plaintiffs

Brs LLP

defendants

Actavis Pharma, Inc.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, LLC

Endo International plc

Mallinckrodt Inc.

Mallinckrodt LLC

Mallinckrodt PLC

Mylan Inc.

Mylan Pharmaceuticals, Inc.,

Perrigo New York, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.

Viatris, Inc.

Aceto Corporation

Actavis Elizabeth LLC

Actavis Holdco US, Inc.

Akorn Operating Company LLC

Akorn Sales, Inc.

Alvogen Inc.

Apotex Corp.

Ara Aprahamian

Ascend Laboratories, LLC

Aurobindo Pharma USA, Inc.

Bausch Health Americas, Inc.

Bausch Health US, LLC

Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Camber Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Citron Pharma, LLC

Dava Pharmaceuticals, LLC

David Berthold

David Rekenthaler

Douglas Boothe

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Inc.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.

Epic Pharma, LLC

Erika Vogel-Baylor

Fougera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

G&W Laboratories, Inc.

Generics Bidco I, LLC

Glenmark Generics, Inc. USA

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA

Greenstone LLC

Hector Armando Kellum

Heritage Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Hi-Tech Pharmacal Co, Inc.

Hikma Labs Inc.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA Inc

Impax Laboratories, Inc.,

Impax Laboratories, LLC

James Brown

James Grauso

James Nesta

Jill Nailor

John Wesolowski

Jubilant Cadista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Kevin Green

Konstantin Ostaficiuk

Kurt Orlofski

Lannett Company, Inc.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Marc Falkin

Maureen Cavanaugh

Mayne Pharma LLC

Michael Perfetto

Mitchell Blashinsky

Morton Grove Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Nisha Patel

Padagis US LLC

Par Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Rajiv Malik

Richard Rogerson

Robin Hatosy

Sandoz Inc.

Satish Mehta

Strides Pharma, Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Inc.

Taro Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc.

The Pharma Network, LLC

Torrent Pharma Inc.

Tracy Sullivan DiValerio

Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC

Versapharm, Inc.

Walter Kaczmarek

West-Ward Columbus Inc.

West-Ward Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Wockhardt USA LLC

Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc.

nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations