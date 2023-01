New Suit - Trademark

Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Tuesday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Provenance NGC LLC, a company that authenticates rare and collectible coins. The complaint, which takes aim at Richard Albright, accuses the defendant of using NGC's label and name to sell unauthenticated coins. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00406, Provenance Ngc LLC v. Albright.

New York

January 17, 2023, 5:00 PM