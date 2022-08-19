Who Got The Work

Andrew Moriarty of Perkins Coie has entered an appearance for Oregon Health & Science University in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The case was filed July 5 in Oregon District Court by Baum Smith on behalf of Maria D. Prouflis, who contends she was terminated for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine despite asserting her objection due to religious beliefs. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon, is 3:22-cv-00973, Prouflis v. Oregon Health & Science University.

Education

August 19, 2022, 9:37 AM