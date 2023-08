News From Law.com

Shaking violently between sobs, parent Sarah Shoop Neumann could only manage a whisper as state troopers escorted her out of a Tennessee legislative hearing where she was waiting to testify against a bill that would let teachers carry guns. "I was supposed to speak. I was supposed to testify," said Neumann, whose son still attends an elementary school where six people — including three 9-year-old children — were fatally shot this year.

August 28, 2023, 7:00 AM

