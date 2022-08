New Suit

Maynard, Cooper & Gale filed an interpleader complaint Monday in Florida Middle District Court on behalf of Protective Life Insurance Company. The complaint seeks to determine the proper beneficiaries of a life insurance policy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:22-cv-01866, Protective Life Insurance Company v. Eileen Jacobs, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Doris "Dee" Heering et al.

Insurance

August 16, 2022, 4:17 AM