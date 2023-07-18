The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission was sued on Tuesday in District of Columbia District Court under the Freedom of Information Act. The suit, brought by the Dhillon Law Group on behalf of Protect the Public's Trust, seeks records pertaining to any waivers, impartiality decisions or other guidance exempting any political appointees of the Biden Administration from their ethical obligations under Executive Order 13989. The case is 1:23-cv-02082, Protect The Public's Trust v. U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Government
July 18, 2023, 6:53 PM