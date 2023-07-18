New Suit - FOIA

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission was sued on Tuesday in District of Columbia District Court under the Freedom of Information Act. The suit, brought by the Dhillon Law Group on behalf of Protect the Public's Trust, seeks records pertaining to any waivers, impartiality decisions or other guidance exempting any political appointees of the Biden Administration from their ethical obligations under Executive Order 13989. The case is 1:23-cv-02082, Protect The Public's Trust v. U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Government

July 18, 2023, 6:53 PM

Protect The Public's Trust

Dhillon Law Group, Inc..

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

nature of claim: 895/under the Freedom of Information Act