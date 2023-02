New Suit

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau was sued on Tuesday in District of Columbia District Court under the Freedom of Information Act. The suit, brought by the Dhillon Law Group on behalf of watchdog group Protect the Public's Trust, seeks records pertaining to any legal exemptions issued to political appointees of the Biden Administration. The case is 1:23-cv-00551, Protect the Public's Trust v. U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Government

February 28, 2023, 12:59 PM