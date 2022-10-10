Who Got The Work

American Security Insurance Co. has retained attorneys Gordon P. Serou Jr. and Brian J. D'Angelo of the Law Offices of Gordon P. Serou Jr. as defense counsel in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The complaint, for a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricanes Laura and Delta, was filed Aug. 26 in Louisiana Western District Court by the Roach Law Firm on behalf of Karen R. Prosser. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James D. Cain Jr., is 2:22-cv-05088, Prosser v. American Security Insurance Co.

Insurance

October 10, 2022, 7:24 AM