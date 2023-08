News From Law.com

Ten prospective law school students are deferring pursuing their J.D. to first complete a year of public service work at Am Law 50 law firm Weil, Gotshal & Manges as part of its public service initiative—the Weil Legal Innovators Program—which is now in its fourth year.

August 16, 2023, 12:30 PM

