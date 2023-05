New Suit - Contract

Prospect Capital f/k/a Prospect Energy filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Glamorgan Refuse and Glamorgan Properties on Tuesday in Delaware District Court. The suit, over an alleged loan default, was brought by Richards Layton & Finger. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00483, Prospect Capital Corp. v. Glamorgan Refuse LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

May 02, 2023, 5:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Prospect Capital Corporation

Plaintiffs

Richards, Layton & Finger

defendants

Glamorgan Properties LLC

Glamorgan Refuse LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract