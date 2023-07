New Suit - Digital Privacy Class Action

FourSquare Labs, a location-sharing app, was slapped with a digital privacy class action on Monday in Massachusetts District Court. The complaint, brought by Bursor & Fisher, accuses Foursquare of gathering and selling time-stamped geolocation data from consumers' cell phones. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-30078, Proskin v. Foursquare Labs, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

July 24, 2023, 12:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Kari Proskin, Ma

Plaintiffs

Bursor & Fisher

defendants

Foursquare Labs, Inc.

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct