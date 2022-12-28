Proskauer Sues Fired COO, Claiming Theft of Trade Secrets | ...

News From Law.com

International Am Law 50 law firm Proskauer Rose is suing its recently fired chief operating officer for allegedly stealing more than 34 gigabytes of sensitive internal documents shortly before announcing his plans to depart for another employer. Jonathan O'Brien, Proskauer Rose's COO since 2017, was terminated from his position earlier this month after a forensic analysis indicated he downloaded confidential material to an external hard drive that could be used to advantage a competitor, according to a complaint filed Tuesday in the Southern District of New York.

December 28, 2022, 10:14 AM