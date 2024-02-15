Proskauer Snags 2 Milbank Attorneys To Expand Finance Practi...

News From Law.com

Proskauer Rose, leaning into one of its core practices in finance, has added Milbank partner Eric Reimer and special counsel Gayle Berne to its roster in Boston and New York, respectively. Both join Proskauer as partners. Reimer said the move was a relatively easy one to decide, noting Proskauer's reputation and depth in the funds, leveraged lending and restructuring spaces. He also cited some market changes that he said made Proskauer a better fit for his practice.

February 15, 2024, 4:18 PM

