Proskauer Rose has advised Colombian billionaire Jaime Gilinski in his purchase of food manufacturer Grupo Nutresa, settling a contentious, 18-month battle in which the activist investor sought to dismantle Colombia's most powerful business group. Grupo Nutresa was represented in the sale by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett.

June 23, 2023, 1:21 PM

