New Suit - Trade Secrets

Proskauer Rose sued the law firm's former chief operating officer on Tuesday in New York Southern District Court for misappropriation of trade secrets and breach of fiduciary duties. The suit accuses Jonathan O'Brien, who joined Proskauer Rose in 2015, of stealing confidential information, including proprietary reports, partner practice information, strategies for lateral partner acquisition, client information, and strategic plans. O'Brien resigned on Dec. 20 and has not indicated where he will be working next, according to the suit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-10918, Proskauer Rose LLP v. O'Brien.

Legal Services

December 28, 2022, 10:09 AM