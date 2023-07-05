Proskauer Rose Hedge Fund Duo Moves To Dechert | Law.com Rad...

News From Law.com

Dechert is leaning into its specialty as a financial services-focused law firm with the addition of a pair of New York-based Proskauer Rose partners who aid asset managers in fund formation. Partners Robert Leonard and Michael Mavrides, who began at the global firm July 5 after their last day at Proskauer the previous week, said their decision to change firms has been "well received" by the portion of their client base they've notified, although they declined to comment on whether clients would make the switch with them.

Legal Services

July 05, 2023, 4:08 PM

nature of claim: /