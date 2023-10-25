News From Law.com

After 10 months of litigation, Proskauer Rose's lawsuit against its former chief operating officer for allegedly stealing sensitive firm information may be resolved by a settlement within the next month, according to a recent court filing. The underlying suit was launched in the Southern District of New York in late 2022 by Proskauer Rose, accusing COO Jonathan O'Brien of stealing more than 34 gigabytes of sensitive internal documents shortly before announcing his plans to depart for a competitor law firm, Paul Hastings. (Paul Hastings later said in January that the job offer to O'Brien was no longer active.)

Legal Services

October 25, 2023, 4:53 PM

nature of claim: /