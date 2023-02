News From Law.com

Proskauer Rose has created a new role within its C-suite, bringing on Jeff Grossman, a recent Cooley strategy leader and former Wells Fargo and Citi managing director. The firm installed Grossman, a 20-year-plus legal industry veteran, in its new chief of strategic initiatives role, where he will oversee any and all elements of the firm's business that involves strategy.

Legal Services - Large Law

February 28, 2023, 3:16 PM