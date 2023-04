News From Law.com

Proskauer Rose is investigating a data breach after large tranches of sensitive client information were found to be publicly accessible from its cloud-based site, highlighting the vulnerabilities that can exist when organizations transition their internal data to the cloud. The New York-based law firm said in a statement Tuesday that a third-party vendor who was contracted to set up the cloud site on Microsoft Azure "misconfigured" the site's security.

Legal Services

April 12, 2023, 12:15 PM

nature of claim: /