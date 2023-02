News From Law.com

Proskauer Rose rode a wave of trials, transactions and other big matters to 6.1% revenue growth in 2022, as the firm hit $1.24 billion in revenue, a new high for the New York-founded firm. Proskauer found a way to build off its record year in 2021, increasing revenue per lawyer by 2% to $1.67 million, profits per equity partner by 6.4% to $3.74 million and average total compensation for partners by 4.6% to $2.84 million

Legal Services - Large Law

February 15, 2023, 4:38 PM