New Suit - Contract

FAMA Energy Resources was sued for breach of contract on Friday in Arizona District Court. The suit, brought by Fennemore Craig on behalf of Prosisat S.A. de C.V., accuses the defendant of failing to transport ultra-low sulfur diesel from Mexico to the United States. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00054, Prosisat S.A. de C.V. v. FAMA Energy Resources LLC.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

January 27, 2023, 5:33 PM