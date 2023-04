News From Law.com

Prosecutors with the Manhattan DA's Office want Acting Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan to further question attorney Joe Tacopina about his prior communications with Stormy Daniels. An attorney for Daniels has claimed that Tacopina, who is currently representing former President Donald Trump, is conflicted out of that representation given previous conversations with the adult film actress. Tacopina has denied any conflict.

New York

April 17, 2023, 5:22 PM

nature of claim: /