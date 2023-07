News From Law.com

Prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York on Wednesday made their first request for the detention of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, days after arguing that Bankman-Fried attempted to harass a cooperating witness by leaking parts of her diary to the press.

Cryptocurrency

July 26, 2023, 4:55 PM

nature of claim: /