Federal prosecutors on Monday recommended that Steve Bannon, a top advisor to former President Donald Trump, be sentenced to six in prison and be fined $200,000 for defying a subpoena from the House Jan. 6 select committee. The government's sentencing memorandum accused Bannon of pursuing a "bad-faith strategy of defiance and contempt," and said he showed a "total disregard for government processes and the law."

October 17, 2022, 9:51 AM