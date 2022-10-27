Prosecutors Quiz Trump Inaugural Chairman Tom Barrack About ...

News From Law.com

Former Trump inaugural committee chairman Thomas Barrack on Thursday began answering cross-examination questions from a Brooklyn federal prosecutor focused on his relationships with prominent people in both the United States and the United Arab Emirates. Barrack, who pleaded not guilty to acting as an agent of the UAE without notifying the U.S. attorney general, has testified that his relationships with foreign leaders were appropriate and essential to his business interests as the leader of a global real estate investment fund.

October 27, 2022, 5:39 PM