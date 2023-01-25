Prosecutors, Defense Argue Guns, Bad Acts in Murdaugh Trial ...

News From Law.com

As prosecutors and defense lawyers prepare to choose a jury for South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh's murder trial, a judge decided to wait until the issues come up at trial to decide whether jurors hear evidence about blood spatter or other crimes Murdaugh is charged with. Prosecutors want to present voluminous evidence of Murdaugh's bad behavior and crimes he's charged with to show he killed his wife and son to buy time to prevent his other wrongdoings from being discovered.

South Carolina

January 25, 2023, 2:08 PM